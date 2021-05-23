Supreme Court

Supreme Court Decisions on Abortion and Guns Could Shake Up 2022 Election

Democrats say gutting Roe v. Wade and rejecting gun limits would awaken their base, which tends to snooze during midterm races when they have the White House

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The most conservative Supreme Court in nearly a century could deliver two major decisions on abortion and gun rights that pack a political punch just months before next year’s elections.

Democrats are bracing for the court’s 6-3 conservative majority to deliver potentially blockbuster defeats but are already preparing to try to turn the losses into victories at the ballot box. Democrats are betting on polling trends that show Americans support Roe v. Wade and tougher gun laws, especially in the vital and fluid suburbs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the campaign chair tasked with defending Democrats’ House majority, said Republicans “may live to regret it” if the Supreme Court majority they built reverses Roe.

Politics

Biden Administration 3 hours ago

Growing Mystery of Suspected Energy Attacks Draws US Concern

Afghanistan 16 hours ago

EXPLAINER: Much About US Pullout From Afghanistan Is Unclear

Historical trends favor Republicans in the battle for the House and Senate in the 2022 elections. The last two presidents suffered heavy losses for their party in the first midterm election. Democrats, who rely on a base of younger and nonwhite voters, tend to see sharper drop-offs in turnout when they control the White House.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtpoliticsgunsabortion
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us