2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November

What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time.

One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.

The National League Championship Series got underway Tuesday night with the Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the Padres. The Yankees and Astros will follow by kicking off the American League Championship Series Wednesday night in Houston.

As those four teams square off, let’s take a look at what’s ahead for the winner of each series.

When does the World Series start?

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday, Oct. 28.

The first two games of the series are at the home stadium of the team with the better record. In this case, the Fall Classic will begin at an AL ballpark, as the Astros and Yankees boast the second- and fifth-best records in baseball, respectively. Meanwhile, the Phillies and Padres played major spoilers to the National League with the 10th- and 11th-best records, respectively.

What is the World Series schedule?

The complete World Series schedule is available below:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28, at New York or Houston

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29, at New York or Houston

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31, at Philadelphia or San Diego

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Philadelphia or San Diego

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Philadelphia or San Diego

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 4, at New York or Houston

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5, at New York or Houston

How to watch the World Series

All World Series games will be aired on FOX. The games will also be available on MLB.TV.

Fans can also stream with a free trial of FuboTV.

What is the average price of a ticket for the World Series

The MLB postseason is a sprint to the finish line, and the league is prepared for the rush on tickets.

However, each team has specific sales strategies, according to their respective MLB websites.

For example, the Astros and Yankees -- which have arguably a greater national following than their National League counterparts -- are selling tickets without any provisions. The Padres, meanwhile, have opted to limit their share of the postseason tickets to nearby counties and areas in Southern California. Philadelphia has yet to release information on World Series tickets, but the team did limit NLCS tickets to four per person, so don’t be surprised if they institute similar limitations.

Season ticket holders are also given preference across all four markets, whether that be in the form of a presale or just guaranteed purchase of their existing seats.