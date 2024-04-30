Police respond to pro-Palestinian protests at Yale University, UConn

Pro-Palestinian protests are continuing at Yale University and the University of Connecticut on Tuesday and police have responded to both schools.

The protests have been going on for a couple of weeks and encampments have grown on the campuses.

New Haven police said Tuesday morning that they have around 30 officers on campus and have not made any arrests.

Yale police have also been monitoring the area. No information was immediately available on how many university police officers have responded.

Yale student Chisato Kimura said the group includes students as well as community members.

Dean of Yale College sent a letter to student marshals on Sunday, warning that they’re in violation of university policy and that disciplinary action, including arrests, could be taken if they don’t vacate Cross Campus where the encampment is set up.

“Yale police has made it very clear that it’s all in the hands of the Yale administration, it’s what Yale administration wants to do, if they want to come to the table in good faith and negotiate,” Kimura said.

Last Monday, police arrested around 60 people who were protesting in a nearby square in New Haven.

“These are anti-war protests, and the administration should understand that anti-war protests are things that students do,” Yale Professor of Philosophy Jason Stanley said.

In a statement, the Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale said in part that the campus environment over the last week has crossed the line into open antisemitism.

Meanwhile, at UConn in Storrs, police are removing tents and tarps from the encampment on Tuesday morning.

UConn officials said police directed the protestors four times to remove their tents and disperse, but they ignored them. Anyone who doesn't comply is subject to arrest.

Last Friday, the school shared guidelines with protest organizers and the university community about outdoor gatherings and items and behavior that is not allowed.

After the guidelines were shared, the school said some people at the gathering violated the guidelines by putting up tents and using amplified sound. By Monday, there were about 20 tents, the school estimates.

The group was reportedly told over multiple days that they needed to follow the guidelines and the tents needed to be taken down, but it was ignored, according to the school.