Baseball player from Trumbull drafted by Seattle Mariners

A baseball player from Trumbull saw his dream come true. He has been drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners selected St. Joseph High School and Fairfield University graduate Charlie Pagliarini in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

"It's always been a dream of mine, so excited to get the opportunity!" 22-year-old Pagliarini said in a statement. "This means the world to me and can't wait for this next step in my life."

Fairfield University said Pagliarini, who graduated as the program's all-time home run king, is the 21st Stag all-time selected in the draft and the fourth in the last four seasons.