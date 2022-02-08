Three Americans Take on the Men's Freeski Big Air Final

Men’s freestyle skiing big air events will conclude Tuesday, as we have reached the final round.

Three Americans have qualified for the big air final, including Alex Hall, Mac Forehand and Colby Stevenson.

The freeski big air event debuted on Monday, with 31 athletes competing. The top 12 of these skiers advanced to the finals on Tuesday. Hall, Forehand and Stevenson were among the top 10.

Hall secured second place with a score of 180.25, Stevenson secured fifth place with a score of 174.25 and Forehand secured eighth with a score of 171.00.

Birk Rudd took the top spot for Norway, with a score of 187.75, while Oliwer Magnusson grabbed third, scoring 177.25.

At this point, all the athletes are ones to watch. Here’s everyone else competing Tuesday night in the final event: Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut (4th), Norway’s Christian Nummedal (6th), Norway’s Tormod Frostad (7th), Spain’s Javier Lliso (9th), Italy’s Leonardo Donaggio (10th), Canada’s Evan McEachran (11th) and Sweden’s Jesper Tjader (12th).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The men’s medal event will take place on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST.