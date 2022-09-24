Bills Safety Micah Hyde Out for Rest of Season Due to Neck Injury

Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year.

Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta.

Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023 #BillsMafia #NFL — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) September 24, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make a full recovery for next season.

Hyde sustained the neck injury in the Bills’ dominant win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. He initially walked off the field with the injury in the third quarter before being carted off to the locker room.

The safety began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and joined the Bills in 2017. He earned a Pro Bowl berth and a second-team All-Pro selection in his first season with the Bills.

He was named to a second-team All-Pro once again in 2021 after snagging five interceptions, defending 10 passes and picking up 74 tackles. His strong play continued in the playoffs, as he made a spectacular interception against the New England Patriots in the wild card round.

Hyde finishes the 2022 season with seven tackles in two games.

The Bills’ next game is a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with first place in the AFC East up for grabs.