Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue.

All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox jerseys as they arrived at the ballpark for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Some of the players, including Bruins right winger David Pastrnak, played catch with a baseball and glove a couple hours before the 2 p.m. ET puck drop.

Beauty day to have a catch.



What a leg kick by Pasta. 😂@NHLBruins | #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/J8lnLWgY1Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2023

The Bruins also huddled up for a pre-game talk and posed for a team picture.

The pregame pep talk. ©️ pic.twitter.com/dv1Nhi9cCl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2023

The Penguins brought an old time baseball feel to Monday's game, too. Many of the players arrived in uniforms paying tribute to the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates.

This year's Winter Classic will be the second one played at Fenway Park, making it the only venue in the history of the event to play host twice. It also was the scene of the 2010 Winter Classic when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime.