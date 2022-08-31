Celebrity Sightings at Serena Williams' Second Match of Her Last US Open

The second round match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit is blowing up with fans

By Kristen Conti

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As expected, the turnout for Serena Williams' final U.S. Open competition has been uncanny. 

Monday night’s match between Williams and Danka Kovinic attracted an incredible crowd, including stars like Hugh Jackman, Queen Latifah, Mike Tyson and Anthony Anderson (just to name a few).

And tonight, we are seeing no different, as Williams battles the No. 2 player in the world, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, during her second match of the Grand Slam competition. 

Already pulled up to the Arthur Ashe Stadium is American director Spike Lee, who attended Williams’ Monday match, and Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider.

Also repeating Monday’s trend are Billie Jean King, a 12-time Major tennis champion whom the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is named after, American journalist Anna Wintour and William’s husband Alexis Ohanian, who also brought their daughter.

Oh, and Anthony Anderson is back for a second night too!

Zendaya is here to see the Queen of Queens.

Athletes are here to support as well, including former professional basketball star Steve Nash and a long-time friend of Williams, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Out of the 30,000 spectators sitting throughout Ashe, Governor of New York Kathy Hochul has come out to support.

