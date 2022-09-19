Cheshire Academy Football Continues to Prepare Players for the Next Level

Cheshire Academy football began its season on Saturday. The Cats have plenty of talent again this season and have sent dozens of athletes to Division I football programs.

That continues this year with guys like Lavon Johnson, a lineman who is committed to the University of Maryland.

Johnson said he trimmed down from 350 to 295 pounds his sophomore year of high school, which opened up a whole new game and opportunity.

"I feel pretty free," Johnson said. "I feel like I'm really explosive off the ball and I feel most powerful right now. I feel really good because I trimmed down a lot. College coaches, they love when a guy runs to the ball full speed, so I definitely say that running to the ball is one of my main options."

Cheshire Academy visits Wyoming Seminary on Saturday, Sept. 24 before hosting Phillips Andover Academy for the home opener on Oct. 1.

