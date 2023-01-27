Colts fan petitions for Jim Irsay to not hire Jeff Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s not uncommon for fans to want a coach fired. But right now, Indianapolis Colts fans are begging for one coach not to get hired.

Jeff Saturday went 1-7 as the Colts’ interim coach in 2022 after replacing Frank Reich in November. Despite his spotty record, the analyst-turned-coach has received two interviews for the full-time job.

One Colts fan has seen enough, and he’s trying to put a stop to it all. Shawn Ward started a petition on change.org begging owner Jim Irsay not to hire Saturday. Ward left a simple message for Irsay attached to the petition, which already has over 3,000 signatures:

“We as Colts fans will always love the memories of the SB XLI team; we love the former players and the people they've become, but we don't want Jeff Saturday as the head coach of this team going forward.

“Please hire someone with experience and save your fan base from revolting and losing interest.”

Saturday was an integral part of the Colts’ glory days in the early 2000s, with Peyton Manning taking snaps from him for 12 seasons. He made the Pro Bowl six times as a player, but fans are clearly ready to move on from his coaching career.

It was a stunning decision when Irsay hired Saturday, who was an analyst for ESPN at the time and had no prior NFL or college coaching experience. After winning in his debut, Saturday lost seven straight contests – four one-possession games and three games by 17 or more points.

The Colts have interviewed thirteen potential coaches, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that only seven would be welcomed back for second interviews.

That list of seven includes Saturday, who had his second meeting with Irsay and Co. on Wednesday. Even as fans and analysts call for a different head coach, Saturday remains on Irsay’s radar. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the 63-year-old owner “still has desires” to hire Saturday, though some who work with Irsay are not in favor of the move.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Colts, but we do know that they’re the only organization entertaining the idea of Saturday as a head coach. The Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are the other franchises with vacancies at head coach.