CT Native Earns Trip to Australia for International Taekwondo Competition

Four years ago, Amanda Gregg tried Taekwondo for the first time. Since then, the sport has given her more than she could have ever imagined.

"Every chance I get, whenever I don't have work, I'm here," said Gregg, referring to Integrity Taekwondo in Uncasville, where she trains and teaches classes.

"Every style I've done, they said I wasn't able to keep up until I found this place," she said.

"She came in here as a timid, self-conscious young lady, who had no confidence and didn't think she could accomplish anything, and now she teaches all my classes," said Anthony Heyl, the master and head instructor at Integrity Taekwondo.

Amanda has a form of autism, but she hasn't let that hold her back.

"They kept pushing me past my limit because they never treat me any different," Gregg said.

She picked up the sport right away, earning her black belt and becoming one of the kids' favorite instructors.

"They always come in and tackle me and ask me when I'm teaching again," Gregg said.

"She knows how to explain things really nice and even though you get something wrong, it doesn't feel bad or anything," said Jamason Kingsborough, a student in one of Gregg's classes. "She helps you."

Gregg is more than a role model. She's also a three-time national champion and has earned the opportunity to represent the United States among 25 countries at an invitational in Australia next month.

"She said she's going to bring me three gold medals," said student Steven Licare.

"I hope she wins and has a good time," said fellow student Chayse Heyl.

Instead of letting others define her limits, Gregg set her own and used it as motivation to outkick her goals.

"To prove everybody wrong, really gave me strength and it feels good to show them no matter what, I can do it if I believe in myself and have people believe in me, too," Gregg said.

"Can't say 'I can't,' say 'I can' attitude," Anthony Heyl said.

Gregg's upcoming trip to Australia is about a lot more than just representing her country.

"What I'm looking forward to is proving that no matter what you have, if it's a learning disability or a physical disability, you can achieve anything," Gregg said. "Even if you don't go over silver, you don't lose, you always win no matter what, so take that knowledge and make yourself better."

