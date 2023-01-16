Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Kicker Brett Maher Misses 3rd PAT Vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs.

Well, everyone except Brett Maher.

The Cowboys kicker missed all three of his extra point attempts in the first half of Monday night's wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BRETT MAHER HAS MISSED *THREE* EXTRA POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF 😲 #DALLASCOWBOYS pic.twitter.com/99PUkIAbqZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's the first time in NFL history that a kicker has missed three PATs in one playoff game.

The three misses match how many PATs Maher failed to convert over the course of the entire season. He did miss the final PAT of the regular season, meaning he hasn't made one in four consecutive tries.

After Maher's third miss on Monday, Dak Prescott was captured throwing his helmet in frustration and appearing to yell that the Cowboys should have gone for two instead.

Dak Prescott has seen enough of the missed extra points. “Go for f**ckin’ two!” pic.twitter.com/yuPH7FN8NE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Maher's misses probably won't come back to bite Dallas. The Cowboys dominated the Bucs in the first half, cruising to an 18-0 lead at the break.

We'll see if head coach Mike McCarthy takes Prescott's advice if the Cowboys find the end zone in the second half.