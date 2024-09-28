Fagnano and Bell combine for 3 touchdowns in UConn's 47-3 win over Buffalo

Joe Fagnano came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes to Skyler Bell and UConn beat Buffalo 47-3 on Saturday.

Fagnano took over after starting quarterback Nick Evers was sidelined with an injury with nine minutes left in the first half. Fagnano found Bell all alone for a 40-yard touchdown and a 23-0 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Fagnano and Bell combined for 70- and 11-yard touchdowns and Mel Brown weaved his way to a 23-yard rushing score and a 44-3 Huskies (3-2) lead.

Fagnano was 11 of 19 for 217 passing yards. Bell made six catches for 153 yards, the first 150-plus-yard receiving game by a UConn receiver since 2019. His three touchdown receptions are the most for the Huskies since Dak Newton had three against Villanova in 1996.

Cam Edwards ran for a 43-yard touchdown and finished with 97 yards rushing on 10 carries. Chris Freeman kicked four field goals.

The Huskies outgained the Bulls 537-198.

Upton Bellenfant got the only points for the Bulls (3-2) with a second-quarter field goal.