Team Send-Off, Watch Parties as UConn Heads to Final Four

The UConn men’s basketball team is heading to the Final Four and there are several ways to celebrate and show your team spirit.

UConn will take on Miami in a Final Four matchup on Saturday night. The game is at 8:49 p.m. ET.

UConn Men’s Basketball Team Send-Off

Fans can show their support for the Huskies and coach Dan Hurley during a send-off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

UConn said the team will be leaving from Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center to head to Houston, Texas.

UConn Final Four Watch Parties

There will be a public watch party in Gampel Pavilion Saturday night.

Doors open at 8:15 p.m. ET, according to UConn.

UConn’s Student Union Board of Governors is also hosting a watch party for students.

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ is holding watch parties at all locations other than South Windsor on Saturday night.

There will be watch parties at these Bear's Smokehouse BBQ locations:

25 Front St, Hartford

470 James St, New Haven

2152 Poquonock Ave, Windsor

UConn's website also lists Kinsmen in Milldale and Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford as locations for alumni watch parties.

There is also an event on Saturday night in Plano, Texas for fans and alumni there.

It will be at BoomerJack's Grill & Bar in Plano, Texas.

Final Four Events in Houston

Several events will be held for fans who make the trip to Houston.

There will be an open practice at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. Central Time) on Friday at NRG Stadium.

A pregame reception will be held Saturday at NRG Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET( 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT. )

There will be a team send-off Saturday at the lobby of the Whitehall Hotel, a Final Four Fan Fest and a March Madness Music Festival at the Discovery Green in Houston on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Artists who will be performing at the music festival include Megan Thee Stallion, Omar Apollo, J.I.D, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

