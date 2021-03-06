UConn

UConn Welcomes 200 Frontline Workers to Saturday's Game

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 22 Div I Women's Championship - First Round - Buffalo v Rutgers
Icon Sportswire

UConn Athletics is welcoming approximately 200 frontline workers to their men's basketball game this Saturday.

A spokesperson with UConn Athletics said they will accommodate a maximum of 200 frontline healthcare and public safety workers from the Storrs campus and UConn Health.

UConn Athletics said all frontline workers coming to the game have been fully vaccinated and will be seated in the upper level. They must also wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the arena, officials said.

UConn Health and campus frontline workers, which are made up of employees from Student Health and Wellness and the UConn fire and police departments, were entered into a lottery earlier this week to gain access to the tickets.

The men's basketball team is playing against Georgetown and tip-off started at noon at Gampel Pavilion.

