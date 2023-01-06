UConn Women Postpone Sunday's Game Due to Several Player Injuries

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team is postponing their game this weekend because of several team injuries.

The injuries put the Huskies under the conference minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes, university officials said.

The game against DePaul was scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 8. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured during Thursday's game at Xavier, the university announced.

Sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady were already out of the game due to injuries.

"At UConn, the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority," Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a statement.

"Our women's basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it's unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday's game, it's the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes," he continued.

Anyone with tickets to the game will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled game.