UConn Women's Basketball Pauses Team Activities Following COVID-19 Case

The University of Connecticut's women's basketball team is pausing all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Team activities will remain on hold for at least 14 days per university protocol. Activities will resume when it is deemed safe to do so by medical professionals, the university said.

The Huskies will not compete in any of their first four games. Any other schedule adjustments will be announced at a later date.

University officials made the announcement Monday night.