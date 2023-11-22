UConn

UConn's Azzi Fudd out for remainder of season after suffering knee injury

Ohio State v Connecticut

UConn guard Azzi Fudd is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury last week.

Fudd tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in her right knee during a practice on Nov. 14, according to UConn.

"We're all just so upset for Azzi. She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it's unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this," head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I'm confident she'll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever."

The UConn junior will undergo surgery at UConn Health at a later date, the university said.

