UConn's Tristan Newton wins Bob Cousy Award

UConn’s Tristen Newton has been chosen for the 2024 “Naismith Starting Five.” He has won the Bob Cousy Award, according to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The awards recognize the “preeminent college basketball player at each position.” Newton won for point guard.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition. Credit to my teammates and coaches for always putting me in a position to succeed and put the team in the best position to win games. This would not be possible without the success of our team, and I am hungry to keep going in the Final Four.” – Tristen Newton said in a statement.

Newton, a guard from El Paso, Texas, is a UConn graduate student.

"The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate the best in the game at every level, both men and women," John Doleva, president of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a statement. "The student-athletes who have received our Starting Five Awards are a true reflection of the Hall of Famers for whom the awards are named, both in terms of their character and abilities on the court. We are honored to recognize this remarkable group of people, and we know they will continue to achieve success wherever they go. We honor their accomplishments today and name them the Men’s and Women’s 2024 Naismith Starting Five.”

The Hall of Fame selection committees started with a preseason watch list of 20 candidates in October, narrowed it down to 10 candidates in February, then five candidates in mid-March before determining the winner.

2024 Men’s Naismith Starting Five:

Tristen Newton (UConn) – Bob Cousy (Point Guard) Award

RJ Davis (North Carolina) – Jerry West (Shooting Guard) Award

Dalton Knecht (Tennessee) – Julius Erving (Small Forward) Award

Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State) – Karl Malone (Power Forward) Award

Zach Edey (Purdue) – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Center) Award (Second two-time men’s award winner, also Luka Garza in 2019-20 and 2020-21)

2024 Women’s Naismith Starting Five: