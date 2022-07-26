Dunkin' Donuts Park Again Named Best Double-A Ballpark

Dunkin’ Donuts Park has been selected as the “Best Double-A Ballpark in America” for the fourth time, according to the Hartford Yard Goats.

The team said Ballpark Digest notified the organization that it has again been selected as the country’s best Double-A ballpark.

“Year over year, we continue to be impressed and humbled by our fans’ loyalty and dedication,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said in a statement. “Ensuring Dunkin’ Donuts Park is once again named Best Double-A Ballpark in America is a great example of how they shout their allegiance from the rooftops. There’s an energy here that doesn’t exist anywhere else, and that starts with the fans.”

The home of the Yard Goats baseball team opened in 2017 and has been on the Ballpark Digest list in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022. The Yard Goats said this is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won the award four times.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Repeating as a champion in the Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks fan vote is a challenging task, and it’s a testament to the popularity of the Yard Goats that Dunkin’ Donuts Park that fans honored it again,” Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard said in a statement. “Double-A features an abundance of great ballparks and great fan experiences, so congratulations to Mike Abramson, team ownership and the front office for achieving and sustaining such a high level of excellence.”

Learn more about the Yard Goats and Dunkin’ Donuts park online here.