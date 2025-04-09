Could it be two green jackets in as many years for Scottie Scheffler?

The 28-year-old American is looking to defend his Masters Tournament title this week in the 2025 edition of the golf major.

Scheffler posted an 11-under 277 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia last year, beating second-place finisher Ludvig Åberg by four strokes. The major tournament triumph made Scheffler just the 18th golfer to ever win the Masters more than once. He also won the event in 2022 for the first major victory of his career.

The two-time major champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist enters this year's Masters as the world's top-ranked golfer, and he's considered one of the favorites to put on the green jacket come Sunday.

But just how rare is it for a golfer to win consecutive Masters? Here's what to know:

Has a golfer ever won consecutive Masters Tournaments?

Yes, but it's extremely rare.

How many times has a golfer won consecutive Masters Tournaments?

There have been just three golfers to go back-to-back at the Masters: Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. The three golfers share the record for consecutive Masters wins at two.

Who was the last golfer to win consecutive Masters?

There hasn't been a repeat Masters winner in more than two decades. Woods was the last to accomplish the feat, winning the tournament in 2001 and 2002.

Here's a full look at each back-to-back Masters triumph:

Jack Nicklaus: 1965-66

Nick Faldo: 1989-90

Tiger Woods: 2001-02

Who has won the most Masters?

Nicklaus has the most Masters titles with six followed by Woods with five. Arnold Palmer is the only other golfer to win the tournament at least four times, while Faldo, Mickelson, Gary Player, Jimmy Demaret and Sam Snead have three titles.

