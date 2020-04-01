Hartford Athletic Hosts Virtual Workouts

The Hartford Athletic has a solution to keep for your home workouts effective and fun.

Every Monday and Wednesday, you can work out with the team’s strength and fitness coach, the same one who coaches the professional soccer players.

Lucas Kruel is hosting workouts live at 6 p.m. on the team’s Instagram page.

"The first idea was like, when we work out we forget about the coronavirus,” Kruel said. “it’s crazy, so it’s a good experience to see a taste of what the players used to do with me. So that’s my idea: to keep moving and to keep doing things together. Have a good time, put some good music on and have some good workouts."

The first workout had more than 1,000 participants.