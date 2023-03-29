How every World Series champion fared on Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

An MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint. Still, it never hurts to get off to a fast start.

Opening Day marks the starting line for 30 teams on their 162-game race to the postseason. A win is obviously the goal, but a loss to start the season isn’t the end of the world. Just look at some of the teams that have lifted the Commissioner’s Trophy.

In the 120-year history of the World Series, a majority of champions have started their title runs with an Opening Day win. However, a handful of recent World Series winners have proven that an Opening Day defeat is more than surmountable.

Let’s look back through over a century of MLB history and see how eventual World Series champions fared on Opening Day.

How many World Series winners lost on Opening Day?

Forty-one of the 118 World Series winners lost their first game of the season.

It was not a common trend in MLB’s early days. Between 1903 and 1934, six teams lost on Opening Day and went on to win it all.

The impact of a team’s Opening Day result has noticeably dropped in recent years. Since 2000, eventual World Series winners are just 12-11 on Opening Day, including 2-3 over the last five years.

What is the worst start to the season for a World Series winner?

The Atlanta Braves made history in 2021 by becoming the first MLB team to start a season 0-4 and wind up winning the Fall Classic.

Five other teams in MLB history overcame 0-3 starts to a season on their way to a championship. Six more started 0-2.

The remaining 105 World Series champions either won on Opening Day or picked up a victory in the second game of the year. That includes the 1933 New York Giants, who remain the only World Series winners to tie their season opener.

How every World Series winner fared on Opening Day

Here is the Opening Day result for every World Series winner in MLB history: