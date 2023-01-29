NFL Playoffs

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a 35-yard fourth-down conversion to begin the fourth quarter

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase.

With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver.

And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders, Chase managed to snatch the ball out of the air at the 6-yard line for a remarkable 35-yard pickup.

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, who made an impressive grab of his own earlier on Championship Sunday, shouted out Chase for the highlight-reel catch.

A couple of plays later, running back Samaje Perine punched it in from two yards out to tie the game.

Chase was Cincy's leading receiver to that point with six receptions for 75 yards.

