Lamar Odom Visits Youth Basketball Camp in Southington

Basketball campers in Southington got to learn from the best as two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom paid them a visit. Odom stopped by the week-long camp hosted by Connecticut native Jerry DeGregorio, who coached Odom at the University of Rhode Island.

"He initiated,” said DeGregorio. “He wanted to do something, he really reached out and said, ‘coach, can I do this with you, can we do it together?’ I said, ‘of course.’”

DeGregorio said they planned the camp before the pandemic hit and initially thought they would have to cancel it, but were able to adjust within the state coronavirus guidelines.

“He played around with me a little bit because he didn't think I was going to make it, but I came through for him,” said Odom. “Why not just give back a little piece of my time to make a kid's day.”

Odom spent time Thursday teaching the triangle offense he became familiar with in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

The camp is also set to run next week. There are still spots available. For more information email jerrydbasketball@gmail.com.