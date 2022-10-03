flag football

Moms Play Flag Football to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Awareness

By Matt Finkel

They're used to watching their kids play but this weekend, about 50 moms took the field for a flag football game, all for an important cause.

The Connecticut Flag Football League hosted the game, which raised about $1,000 for the state chapter of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

"Just a great event for charity, playing against moms," said East Hartford's Monica Perez. "My kids play so it gives them something to watch."

"I'm trying to reclaim the best athlete in the house after this game," joked Jessica Nash from East Longmeadow, Mass. "I'm just hoping I end up standing the whole time."

"It's exciting to see what it's done for the community, the involvement, the engagement and just bringing people together," said Connecticut Flag Football League President Bradon Jubrey, when discussing the growth of flag football and the ability to put on events like this one to benefit a great cause.

Originally, Brandon planned on having two teams, but there was so much interest from the moms of the athletes, he decided to expand it to four teams.

