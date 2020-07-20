NBC Sports Camp Now Open for Free, Virtual Summer Program for Kids Ages 7 -12

Summer camps have had to adapt during the pandemic and our partners at NBC Sports along with Chelsea Piers are offering a virtual option. NBC Sports Camp is a free, four-week video camp that gives children ages 7-12 the chance to stay active. Kids will get instruction across more than 10 sports and motivational speeches from Olympic medalists and Super Bowl champions. Former Patriots safety and current NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison is grateful for the opportunity to help kids improve on and off the field during these difficult times.

“You want to let kids know, it doesn’t matter the level of skill, it doesn’t matter how big you are, how fast you are, how athletic you are,” said Harrison. “It’s just about staying active, doing things right and giving your best effort. I mean that’s the most important thing, giving your best effort each and every day. Don’t worry about what someone else is doing. Focus on what you have to do and once again, good things happen when you do that.”

You can visit nbcsportscamp.com to participate.