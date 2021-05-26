NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Coming to CT This Weekend

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships are happening in Connecticut this weekend.

The college teams will be playing at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The championships will take place between May 29 and 31. You can buy tickets online.

GAME SCHEDULE:

D1 Semi-Finals: May 29 Game 1: Noon - UNC vs. UVA Game 2: 2:30 p.m. - Maryland vs. Duke

D2 Finals: May 30 1 p.m.: Le Moyne vs. Lenoir-Rhyne

D3 Finals: May 30, 4 p.m. RIT vs Salisbury

D1 Finals: May 31, 1 p.m. Teams TBD



TICKET PRICES

All sessions: $140

Session 1 - NCAA DI Semi-Finals, tickets will be $70, $45, $25

Session 2 - NCAA DII & DIII Finals: $20

Session 3 -- NCAA DI Finals: $50, $30 and $20.

PARKING