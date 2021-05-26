NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Coming to CT This Weekend

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships are happening in Connecticut this weekend.
The college teams will be playing at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
The championships will take place between May 29 and 31. You can buy tickets online.
GAME SCHEDULE:
- D1 Semi-Finals: May 29
- Game 1: Noon - UNC vs. UVA
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m. - Maryland vs. Duke
- D2 Finals: May 30
- 1 p.m.: Le Moyne vs. Lenoir-Rhyne
- D3 Finals: May 30, 4 p.m.
- RIT vs Salisbury
- D1 Finals: May 31, 1 p.m.
- Teams TBD
TICKET PRICES
- All sessions: $140
- Session 1 - NCAA DI Semi-Finals, tickets will be $70, $45, $25
- Session 2 - NCAA DII & DIII Finals: $20
- Session 3 -- NCAA DI Finals: $50, $30 and $20.
PARKING
- Parking will be $20 and cash is required.
- The lots will be open three hours before the start of the first game.