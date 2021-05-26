rentschler field

NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Coming to CT This Weekend

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships are happening in Connecticut this weekend.

The college teams will be playing at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The championships will take place between May 29 and 31. You can buy tickets online.

GAME SCHEDULE:

  • D1 Semi-Finals: May 29
    • Game 1: Noon - UNC vs. UVA
    • Game 2: 2:30 p.m. - Maryland vs. Duke
  • D2 Finals: May 30
    • 1 p.m.: Le Moyne vs. Lenoir-Rhyne
  • D3 Finals: May 30, 4 p.m.
    • RIT vs Salisbury
  • D1 Finals: May 31, 1 p.m.
    • Teams TBD

TICKET PRICES

  • All sessions: $140
  • Session 1 - NCAA DI Semi-Finals, tickets will be $70, $45, $25
  • Session 2 - NCAA DII & DIII Finals: $20
  • Session 3 -- NCAA DI Finals: $50, $30 and $20.

PARKING

  • Parking will be $20 and cash is required.
  • The lots will be open three hours before the start of the first game.

This article tagged under:

rentschler fieldEAST HARTFORD
