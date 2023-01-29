Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency

Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears.

The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023 starting quarterback and was "pleased" with Tagovailoa's development under new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, per Schefter.

Miami was an intriguing destination for Brady for a number of reasons, both on-field and personal. For starters, the Dolphins boast an exciting offensive setup featuring two explosive wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and a creative play-caller in McDaniel.

Brady's two children with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, also reside in the Miami area, while Brady has a close relationship with Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal.

In fact, Brady's connection with Beal reportedly played a role in the Dolphins having "impermissible contact" with Brady on two separate occasions -- in 2019 when he was with the New England Patriots and again in 2020 when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- that led to tampering charges from the NFL.

So, you can understand why there was speculation that Brady would land in Miami in 2023, allowing him to face his former team twice in the AFC East.

It appears the Patriots won't have to deal with Brady twice next season, though, as the Dolphins are sticking with Tagovailoa, who got off to a hot start in 2022 but suffered multiple concussions that caused him to miss four games. (Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol as of this week.)

New England split its season series with Miami last season, losing the game Tagovailoa started in Week 1 but beating the Dolphins in Week 17 with Tua sidelined.

As for Brady's potential landing spot, the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and even the Detroit Lions have all been floated as possible destinations for the 45-year-old QB.