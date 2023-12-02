Euro 2024 draw ceremony interrupted by noises in claimed social media prank

The draw ceremony for the European Championship in men's soccer was disrupted by unexplained noises that competed for attention with the team names being read out on stage on Saturday.

The interruption, which seemed to sound like sexual noises, was clearly heard for several minutes on the ceremony broadcast from a concert hall in Hamburg.

A British prankster claimed credit on social media for the stunt and posted footage of himself making cell phone calls to activate a ring tone in the venue which has excellent accoustics.

UEFA director of competitions Giorgio Marchetti noted the noise in his commentary before continuing with the draw for the last five places for lower-ranked teams in the 24-nation tournament lineup. The sound continued sporadically until the draw was completed.

Similar noises disrupted a BBC live broadcast of an English soccer game in January between Wolverhampton and Liverpool. It turned out to be a prank use of a mobile phone next to the studio.

Euro 2024 is being played in 10 Germany cities from June 14 to July 14.

Six countries will host the soccer tournament.