NBA Draft

Watch: Spurs Fans Go Berserk After Winning NBA Draft Lottery

Spurs fans absolutely lost it when their team earned the right to draft Victor Wembanyama

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Watch: Spurs fans go berserk after winning NBA Draft Lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The San Antonio Spurs secured their biggest victory since the 2014 Finals on Tuesday night.

San Antonio won the No. 1 overall pick through the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, earning the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs managing partner Peter Holt, who was the team's draft lottery representative in Chicago, slammed exclaimed, "Let's go!" on the stage when the second overall pick was awarded to the Charlotte Hornets. And Spurs fans back in San Antonio had even more animated reactions.

A video posted by KENS 5's Tom Petrini captured fans absolutely losing it after watching the Spurs' lottery win from The Roo Pub in San Antonio.

There was even rejoicing in the streets as cars honked in celebration.

It's been a rough few years of Spurs basketball in the wake of the franchise's run of five championships in 16 seasons. But the team is surely on its way back with Wemby coming to town.

Learn about French big man Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.
