Windsor prepares for Girls High School Flag Football Championships

Girls high school flag football teams are getting ready for the opportunity to play for a championship. Windsor is hosting the Central Connecticut Conference Girls flag football championships on Saturday.

"I'm so excited, I'm so hyped," Windsor senior Tashya Hite said. "I just can't wait to get out there and show them we are actually good."

It's the second year for a girls flag football showcase. This year, 12 teams competed in a spring season that is concluding with the championships.

"When I was younger, I always grew up watching my older brother play football so they always told me it's a boys sport so being out here today to play with these girls for football, I just know I'm better than the boys," Windsor junior Jeniya James said.

Girls flag football has been gaining popularity in Connecticut. Coaches and students are hoping to eventually have the sports become sanctioned as a varsity sport by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

It even has the support of the pros. Giants defensive back and Windsor high school alum Jason Pinnock will be attendance at this year's championships to support the girls.

Games run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11.