WNBA attendance is on the rise at arenas across the country.

The league saw a 16% increase in overall attendance from 2022 to 2023, and that number is only expected to grow.

Caitlin Clark and a group of promising rookies have injected even more excitement for the WNBA early in 2024. Some teams are capitalizing on the Clark craze, as they are moving their home games against the Indiana Fever to NBA arenas to welcome more fans.

Just how many WNBA teams share a home with an NBA team? And how many have their own stadium?

Here’s a look at each team’s home arena.

Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream have played at Gateway Center Arena since 2021. The stadium also houses the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate.

The Dream will play their two home games against Clark and the Fever this season at the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena on June 21 and Aug. 26.

Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky have played their home games at Wintrust Arena since 2018. The venue also hosts DePaul’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun have their own home at Mohegan Sun Arena, which is attached to the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The team has played there since moving from Orlando in 2003.

The Sun will ship up to Boston for the first time in 2024. They will host the Sparks at TD Garden, home to the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, on Aug. 20.

Dallas Wings

Down in Arlington, Texas, the Dallas Wings call College Park Center home alongside UT Arlington’s basketball and volleyball teams.

Indiana Fever

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis opened as the new home of the Indiana Pacers in 1999. The newly formed Indiana Fever joined the WNBA the following year, and the two teams have shared Gainbridge Fieldhouse since.

Las Vegas Aces

The San Antonio Stars moved to Sin City in 2018 and became the Las Vegas Aces. The two-time-defending WNBA champions have played at Michelob ULTRA Arena since moving to Vegas and are the only major professional sports team to call the stadium home.

Los Angeles Sparks

As one of the WNBA’s original franchises, the Los Angeles Sparks played home games at The Forum in Inglewood, California, from 1997 to 2000. They then moved into Staples Center, now Crypto.com Arena, which is also the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings. The Los Angeles Clippers just finished their final season at Crypto.com Arena and will move into the Intuit Dome later this year for the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Sparks also played two home games at the Walter Pyramid, the home venue for Long Beach State basketball and volleyball.

Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx have played at Target Center in Minneapolis since they were founded in 1999. The venue has also been the home to the Minnesota Timberwolves since it opened in 1990.

New York Liberty

The New York Liberty bounced around a bunch of Big Apple arenas before settling into the Barclays Center with the Brooklyn Nets full-time in 2021.

The Liberty previously made themselves at home at Madison Square Garden, the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York, from their WNBA arrival in 1997 to 2019. They also played several home games at Radio City Music Hall in 2004 and an outdoor game at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2008.

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images A general view of the game between the New York Liberty and the Detroit Shock on July 24, 2004, at Radio City Music Hall, the temporary home of the Liberty, in New York City, New York.

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury share Footprint Center with the Phoenix Suns. The stadium was built in 1992, and the Mercury moved in when the WNBA was founded in 1997.

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm played at the KeyArena at Seattle Center, now called Climate Pledge Arena, from 2000 to 2018. The Storm then had temporary homes of Alaska Airlines Arena (2019) and Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, (2019 and 2021) while Climate Pledge Arena underwent a $1.15 billion redevelopment.

Climate Pledge Arena reopened its doors for the Seattle Kraken, an NHL expansion franchise, in 2021 after the WNBA season had ended. The Storm returned to the venue in 2022.

Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics shared Capital One Arena (previously the MCI Center and Verizon Center) with the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals from 1998 to 2018. They moved to Entertainment and Sports Arena in D.C. in 2019 and share the arena with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate.

Washington will play three home games at Capital One Arena in 2024.

Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s newest expansion franchise, will play home games at Chase Center when they take the court for the first time in 2025. The San Francisco arena first opened in 2019 and is the current home of the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto WNBA expansion franchise

After Golden State, the WNBA’s next expansion franchise reportedly will be placed in Toronto. The team reportedly will play home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum, which is currently home to the AHL's Marlie's and PWHL's Toronto franchise.