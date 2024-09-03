Hartford Yard Goats and fans gear up for first-ever playoff run

The Hartford Yard Goats have made the playoffs for the first time since they relocated from New Britain in 2016.

Fans are getting ready. On gameday, you can find Hartford Yard Goats fans waiting outside Dunkin’ Park.

"I’ve been following Connecticut baseball for a long time,” said Paul Horton, of Tolland.

“It’s pretty much a hobby of mine. I like baseball a lot,” said Jay Novlin, of Branford.

With their baseball cards and autograph books in tow, these are just some of the fans waiting to get signatures from the Goats.

“If you’re a baseball fan, you really gotta get into it with one team,” said Horton.

Now, that loyalty is paying off, because there’s an exciting development to follow.

“The Hartford Yard Goats have never been in the playoffs -- this is the first time,” said general manager Mike Abramson.

“They’ve been doing really well, I’m excited for the playoffs,” said Novlin.

The energy in Dunkin’ Park has been palpable this summer. Abramson says fans have been waiting for the Goats to go to the next level for a while.

“The Wolf Pack have begun to fill up, again they’ve made the playoffs the past couple of years, the Athletic are doing well, they’ve made the playoffs. I feel like we’re doing our part to finally make it to the playoffs,” said Abramson.

The regular season still is underway too. Fans can expect a basketball jersey giveaway and fireworks the next few games.

It's momentum building Abramson says has been a long time coming, both for the team and Hartford.

“It gives people a real sense of place and a sense of pride,” he said.

The first playoff game is on Sept. 17. It will be away, and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce is organizing a watch party on Pratt Street.