Hartford Yard Goats Offering Up "Dinner on the Diamond"

On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced the cancellation of its 2020 season leaving the Hartford Yard Goats without games at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Now the Yard Goats have announced plans to make use of the field and engage with fans.

It's called "Dinner on the Diamond" and will be taking place Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

Social distancing and health restrictions will be followed.

There are five seatings: Friday at 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Saturday at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Options exist for groups of two through six people.

The event will run you at least $20 per person, depending on what you order to eat with options ranging from New England Lobster Rolls to Steak Tip meals.

Tickets are available for purchase here: Dinner on the Diamond tickets.

