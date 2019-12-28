Pigs in a Blanket

3 all beef hot dogs

1 sheet of puff pastry

1/4 cup of whole grain mustard

1/4 cup of sour cream

1 tablespoon of honey

2-4 dashes of hot sauce

Cut the puff pastry the same length as the hot dog. Place the hot dog on the puff pastry so the sides line up.

Roll it up so it just tucks under and then cut the puff pastry. The hot dog should be totally rolled up with a 1/2 inch overlay.

Repeat with the two other hot dogs then cut each dog into 7 pieces. Lay each piece on a cookie sheet.

Bake in a preheated oven at 425 degrees for about 7 minutes or until nicely browned.

Remove from the oven and let cool a bit. Pick each piece with a sandwich pick and place on a platter.

For the sauce, combine the whole grain mustard, sour cream, honey and hot sauce. Mix well and place in a serving bowl.