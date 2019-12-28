taste of today

Pigs in a Blanket

By Chef Jamie Roraback

NBCUniversal, Inc.
  • 3 all beef hot dogs
  • 1 sheet of puff pastry
  • 1/4 cup of whole grain mustard
  • 1/4 cup of sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon of honey
  • 2-4 dashes of hot sauce

Cut the puff pastry the same length as the hot dog. Place the hot dog on the puff pastry so the sides line up.

Roll it up so it just tucks under and then cut the puff pastry. The hot dog should be totally rolled up with a 1/2 inch overlay.

Taste Of Today

taste of today Dec 22

Simple and Good Sugar Cookies

taste of today Dec 21

Grated Latkes

Repeat with the two other hot dogs then cut each dog into 7 pieces. Lay each piece on a cookie sheet.

Bake in a preheated oven at 425 degrees for about 7 minutes or until nicely browned.

Remove from the oven and let cool a bit. Pick each piece with a sandwich pick and place on a platter.

For the sauce, combine the whole grain mustard, sour cream, honey and hot sauce. Mix well and place in a serving bowl.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us