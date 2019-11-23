Turkey Gravy

Ingredients

1 teaspoon oil

1 cup small diced onion

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 strip bacon chopped

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 cup red wine

2 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoons corn starch mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water

2 tablespoons butter

Turkey drippings

Heat oil in a 4-quart sauce pot and add onions, garlic, and chopped bacon. Cook over medium heat for 7-10 minutes. Stir in the paprika and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Deglaze with the red wine and simmer until reduced. Add in the 2 cups of broth and maple syrup and return to a simmer. Mix the corn starch with the cold water and while stirring the gravy pour in the corn starch mixture to thicken. Taste and adjust seasonings with salt.

Stir in butter and puree with emersion blender for smooth gravy or leave chunky. The day of, add the turkey drippings.

Makes about 3 cups of gravy.