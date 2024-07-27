Paris Olympics Day 1 in Pictures

Highlights from the first day of competition in Paris including Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel competing.

US' John John Florence gets a barrel in the 6th heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024.(Photo by Jerome Brouillet/AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt's Hana Goda eyes the ball as she prepares to serve it against Netherlands' Britt Eerland during the women's table tennis singles round of 64 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images)

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula of Team USA play Ellen Perez and Daria Saville of Team Australia in the women's doubles first round match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) embrace after beating Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Argentina's Andres Molteni in their men's doubles first round tennis match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA pose with their medals during the medal ceremony after the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Gold medallists US' Caeleb Dressel, US' Hunter Armstrong, US' Chris Guiliano and US' Jack Alexy celebrate following the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images)

Silver medallists US' Kate Douglass, US' Gretchen Walsh, US' Torri Huske and US' Simone Manuel pose with their medals on the podium of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel of Team United States celebrate after winning silver in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bronze Medalist, Katie Ledecky of Team USA poses with her medal following the Medal Ceremony after the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky of Team United States and Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia celebrate after winning bronze and gold in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Gretchen Walsh of Team United States competes in the Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

Antoine Dupont of Team France celebrates after scoring a try during the Men’s Rugby Sevens Gold Medal match between France and Fiji on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

US' Chloe Dygert celebrates with her bronze medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's road cycling individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Shirine Boukli reacts after beating Spain's Laura Martinez Abelenda (Blue) in the judo women's -48kg bronze medal, the first medal for a French athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

Vietnam's Ha Thi Linh takes a punch from Tonga's Feofaaki Epenisa in the women's 60kg preliminaries round of 32 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)

Fiji's Joseva Talacolo (C) is tackled by Australia's Nick Malouf (L) and Australia's Nathan Lawson (R) during the men's semi-final rugby sevens match between Fiji and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Lebanon's Hady Habib during their men's singles first round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Katie Ledecky competes in a heat of the women's 400m freestyle swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows Australia's #13 Jock Landale score a basket in the men's preliminary round group A basketball match between Australia and Spain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 27, 2024. (Pool, Getty Images)

Silver Medalists, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony after competing in the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Australia's Joshua Katz and Italy's Andrea Carlino (Blue) compete in the judo men's -60kg round of 32 round bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

Switzerland's Pauline Brunner (L) competes against US' Hadley Husisian in the women's epee individual round of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Asher Hong competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek is playing during the Women's Singles First Round match against Irina-Camelia Bego on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros in Paris, France on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto)

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States competes in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)