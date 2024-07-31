Quinnipiac University women's rugby team celebrates former player's Olympic win

The women’s rugby team at Quinnipiac University is also celebrating Team USA women’s rugby team winning the bronze medal.

That’s where Ilona Maher played for several years.

Her former coach remembers all the extra work Maher put into rugby, on top of being an excellent student.

And we’re told that’s what helped propel her to the podium.

“It's an incredible day for Ilona. It's incredible day for Team USA,” said Becky Carlson, Quinnipiac University Women’s Rugby Head Coach.

Carlson was thrilled a former player was part of the U.S. Women’s Rugby team winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Coach Carlson got to see video of Maher’s comments moments after the match about what playing at Quinnipiac meant to her.

“My coach I think set me up for this. Coach Carlson said it was a very hard program and I had to work very hard but she believed in me and she let me do anything. I did nursing and she you know let me do all the things and it was just it allowed me to succeed because I wanted to and I wanted to be great at both,” said Maher.

“I think about the game and I think about our time and I'm like what hasn't Ilona Maher done for the game? Like what hasn't she done for the game, right?” said Carlson.

The coach was proud of Maher’s messaging – including on social media - about body positivity and the importance of vulnerability, on top of being an incredibly powerful and lasting figure in the game.

Maher and Team USA are helping to promote the sport and be role models for younger players, including current ones at Quinnipiac.

“It inspires me a lot to keep going. I'm in the USA rugby pool. I'm currently working my way towards achieving that dream of playing for the USA team one day,” said Anna Van Dyk, Quinnipiac University Women’s Rugby player.