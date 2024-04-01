Solar Eclipse: Here's everything you need to know

Eclipse overview

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will pass over the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will be the first total solar eclipse to move across the continent since 2017. It will be the world's longest land-based solar eclipse in over a decade, spanning from the Pacific Ocean to the North Atlantic.

The eclipse will start south of Hawaii, cross into Mexico, then travel through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and then into Canada.

What is a total solar eclipse?

What is a solar eclipse and how does it form? StormTracker Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan explains.

StormTracker Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan explains how a solar eclipse forms.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. During this, the moon completely blocks the sun and darkens the sky.

When the moon's shadow completely covers the sun, it is called totality.

The entire total solar eclipse lasts a few hours, but totality will only last a few minutes.

You will only see the stages of a total solar eclipse if you view it somewhere along the path of totality. Anyone viewing it from outside of the path of totality could see a partial eclipse where the moon would cover most of the sun, but not all of it.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab

What will we see in Connecticut?

A total solar eclipse only happens in any given location once every 375 years on average so getting one to move through Connecticut is very rare. Though the solar eclipse will not reach totality here in Connecticut, it will still be an incredible sight with about 90 to 95 percent of the sun covered by the moon.

The eclipse will begin at 2:13 p.m. with the peak happening just before 3:30 p.m. If you're viewing the eclipse in Connecticut, you'll need to keep your viewing glasses on the entire time.

If you're looking for totality, 100 percent coverage of sun, you won't have to travel that far. Cities like Buffalo, Syracuse, Lake Placid, Burlington, and northern sections of New Hampshire and Maine will be in the path of totality.

Stages of a total solar eclipse

STARTING

Once the eclipse starts, the sun will be gradually covered by the moon. It will take about an hour or so.

15 MINUTES BEFORE

When most of the sun is covered by the moon, the ambient light will change and become dimmer. This light could look eerie or strange. The skies will still get darker even if it is cloudy outside and you cannot see the sun.

10 MINUTES BEFORE

There may be changes in bird and insect sounds. Once the sunlight fades, some wildlife may think it is nighttime.

3 MINUTES BEFORE

If you are in a place with a high vantage point, you might be able to see the moon's shadow approaching from the west. The sky will likely be darker in the west than the east.

1 to 2 MINUTES BEFORE

There may be shadow bands on white or light colored surfaces. You can try and see them on things like white cars or white walls.

SECONDS BEFORE

Make sure your solar eclipse glasses are on.

The moon will almost completely cover the sun. A few bright spots of sunlight will shine through the moon, also known as Baily's Beads. It's possible a bright gleam of light on one side of the moon could create what looks like a diamond ring.

TOTALITY

After the last glimmer of sunlight disappears and there's nothing to see through your glasses, we will be in totality. At this time, it is safe to remove your eye protection and look at the eclipse. The sun's outer atmosphere will shine around the moon.

SUNSET GLOW

If you look at the horizon, there will be a sunset-like glow in every direction. This is called a 360-degree sunset by eclipse enthusiasts.

SEEING OTHER PLANETS

During this, you might be able to see bright planets or stars in the sky. If there is a comet nearby, you might be able to see that as well.

END OF TOTALITY

Once totality starts to end, there will be bursts of sunlight appearing along the edge of the sun.

Eclipse glasses should be put back on at this time.

AFTER THE ECLIPSE

After the eclipse, the sky will get brighter again and the temperatures will increase. It will take about an hour, but the moon will completely uncover the sun again.

Baily's Beads & the Diamond Ring

As we head towards totality and after totality, there will be two other short-lived phenomenon: Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring. StormTracker meteorologist Bob Maxon explains what to look for.

StormTracker meteorologist Bob Maxon explains Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring.

Baily's Beads can be seen when the moon makes its final move over the sun during a total solar eclipse. The effect happens when gaps in the moon's terrain let sunlight pass through in some places before totality.

When Baily's Beads begin to disappear, eventually there will be only a single bright spot along the edge of the moon's shadow, known as the Diamond Ring. That bright spot will resemble the diamond in a giant diamond ring that is formed by the rest of the sun's atmosphere.

Both Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring will happen again right after totality.

The Diamond Ring is a quick phenomenon that can be as short as a second long. Baily's Beads will last a little longer, but will not be longer than a few minutes.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy provides tips on how to get the best photos of the total solar eclipse whether you're using a phone, camera or telescope.

Local weather impacts

Solar eclipses can also have impacts to local weather. StormTracker meteorologist Darren Sweeney explains why.

StormTracker meteorologist Darren Sweeney explains why solar eclipses can impact local weather.

During the solar eclipse, our heat source (the sun) is blocked for a short time. Wind patterns, storms, rainfall, evaporation and clouds are all driven by the sun's heat.

When the sun gets blocked, even if it is for a short time, it can impact local weather.

In places that see a total eclipse, the temperature can drop between four and 10 degrees.

During the solar eclipse, it will also get dark since the sun will be blocked.

Once the sun is no longer blocked, temperatures will quickly return to where they were before the eclipse.

How to safely view the eclipse

During partial phases of the solar eclipse, it isn't safe to look directly at the sun without eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer.

Safe solar glasses are thousands of times darker and must comply with international regulations. If the glasses are torn, scratched or damage, do not use them.

Looking at the sun can damage your eyes in a matter of seconds. An optometrist from Connecticut explains the harmful effects and how to protect yourself so you can view the solar eclipse on April 8 in all its glory.

Eclipse sunglasses are not regular sunglasses. Regular sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Another way to view the eclipse is by making a pinhole projector.

StormTracker meteorologist Anthony Carpino shows how to make one with household products.

StormTracker meteorologist Anthony Carpino explains how you can safely look at the solar eclipse.

It becomes safe to look directly at the sun without eye protection only during totality.

Once the bright sun reappears after totality, you need to put on safe solar glasses again to look at the sun.

You can use also a telescope, binoculars or a camera to view the eclipse, but must put a safe solar filter on the device.

History of eclipses

StormTracker meteorologist Rachael Jay gives some insight on the history of eclipses and when we've seen them in Connecticut in the past.

StormTracker meteorologist Rachael Jay explains the history of eclipses.

On a global scale, total solar eclipses aren't all that rare. A solar eclipse happens about once every 18 months, but the location of the eclipse changes. Sometimes it can be over the ocean. This one is unique because it cuts across North America.

The oldest recorded eclipse in human history may have been over 5,000 years ago in 3340 BCE.

The ancient Babylonians were one of many groups who kept track of eclipses and the movement of the planets. They also thought eclipses were bad omens for their rulers so they put in a substitute king to face the anger of the gods instead of the actual kings.

More accurate interpretations and predictions of solar eclipses came during the current era. Ptolemy, an astronomer, wrote the Almagest, which included information on various topics including eclipses.

Previous eclipses in Connecticut

A part of Connecticut was in the path of totality for the eclipse on June 16, 1806.

Most of the state was also in the path of totality for the eclipse on January 25, 1925.

A partial eclipse was seen from Connecticut on May 10, 1994, when the sun was about 85 percent covered.

In 2017, there was another eclipse, but the sun wasn't covered nearly as much.

Future eclipses in Connecticut

The next solar eclipse that will possibly be visible in Connecticut will be on May 11, 2027, with about 85 percent of the sun covered by the moon.

Another eclipse will be visible in the state on May 1, 2079. You may want to wake up early though because it will start around 6:40 a.m. During that eclipse, the entire state will be in totality.

