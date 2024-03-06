Here's what you need to know about this year's total solar eclipse

On the afternoon of April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will move across the county.

Day will be turned into night from Texas to Maine as the path of totality races across the country.

Totality will be very close to Connecticut - less than 200 miles away - and portions of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will experience darkness in the afternoon.

While Connecticut will not be in the path of totality, at its peak, about 92% of the Sun will be blocked in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

But what is a solar eclipse, what can you see during it, how can you watch it safely and has anything like this ever happened in Connecticut before?

Your StormTracker weather team is here to answer all of these questions.