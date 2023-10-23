Breezy and colder than normal temps to start new workweek

Happy Monday! The new workweek will be starting off breezy with colder than normal temperatures.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Highs will be around 60.

Tuesday morning will be cold and frosty with lows in the 30s. Highs for the day will be near 62.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 69.

The high temperatures on Thursday will be around 75.

There are no chances for rain for days.

