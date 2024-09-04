StormTracker

Chilly start leads to beautiful and sunny day

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The day is starting out chilly on Wednesday, but it will lead to a beautiful and sunny day with seasonable temperatures.

This morning, it is chilly with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As the day goes on, it will be beautiful with abundant sunshine and blue skies.

Highs will be near 80 inland and will be slightly cooler at the shore.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tonight will be fair.

Thursday looks sunny with highs near 81.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. It will become cloudy Friday night and a few parts of the state may get some drizzle.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for September 4

StormTracker 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Sept. 4

More rain is possible this weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us