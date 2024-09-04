Chilly start leads to beautiful and sunny day

The day is starting out chilly on Wednesday, but it will lead to a beautiful and sunny day with seasonable temperatures.

This morning, it is chilly with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s.

As the day goes on, it will be beautiful with abundant sunshine and blue skies.

Highs will be near 80 inland and will be slightly cooler at the shore.

Tonight will be fair.

Thursday looks sunny with highs near 81.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. It will become cloudy Friday night and a few parts of the state may get some drizzle.

More rain is possible this weekend.

