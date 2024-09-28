Clouds and a scattered shower for the final weekend of September

There is a battleground over Southern New England between high pressure to the north and the remnants of Helene to the south.

Clouds can be expected over the weekend, but high pressure with dry air will keep the bulk of the shower activity to the south.

Widespread showers are not expected, but a scattered shower at any point over the weekend can't be ruled out. The best chance will be in southwestern Connecticut.

The best chance for showers from Helene will arrive on Wednesday. A cold front will approach and bring the leftover moisture from Helene to the northeast. Heavy rain is not expected as the front moves through.

More details on the forecast can be found on the StormTracker weather blog.