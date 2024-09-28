StormTracker

Clouds and a scattered shower for the final weekend of September

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There is a battleground over Southern New England between high pressure to the north and the remnants of Helene to the south.

Clouds can be expected over the weekend, but high pressure with dry air will keep the bulk of the shower activity to the south.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Widespread showers are not expected, but a scattered shower at any point over the weekend can't be ruled out. The best chance will be in southwestern Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The best chance for showers from Helene will arrive on Wednesday. A cold front will approach and bring the leftover moisture from Helene to the northeast. Heavy rain is not expected as the front moves through.

More details on the forecast can be found on the StormTracker weather blog.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us