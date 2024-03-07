StormTracker

Cloudy, breezy afternoon after rain

The rain is coming to an end on Thursday morning after one to two inches fell across the state since Wednesday.

Flood warnings are posted for minor flooding today and into the weekend.

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy and it will turn quite breezy. High temperatures will be in the high-40s to low-50s.

Then Friday will be sunny and high temperatures will get into the 50s.

Clouds will increase on Saturday and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking more rain on Saturday night into Sunday.

It will be brighter and better for next week.

