Cloudy, Foggy, Mild Thursday

We have considerable clouds, areas of fog and very mild temperatures Thursday.

Scattered showers will be around today. While there will not be much, there is a chance.

Then we will have partial clearing tonight.

Partial sun is in the forecast for Friday and it will be cooler, with high temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday brings some snow and sleet, which will change to a cold rain. High temperatures will only be between 37 and 44.

It will be better Sunday, with high temperatures in the 50s.