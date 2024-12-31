StormTracker

Fair weather for New Year's Eve, rain possible late in the evening

It's New Year's Eve and we have a fair weather day on tap, though it may be raining around when the ball drops.

Clouds will increase during the day and highs will be around 50. There will also be a light wind.

Rain will develop around midnight.

It may be briefly heavy between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

For New Year's Day, it will be cloudy and breezy with a few isolated showers.

Thursday will turn colder with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30s.

Friday is chilly.

