Feels Like Temps in Single Digits Today, Tracking a Possible Significant Winter Storm

We're continuing the work week with feels like temperatures in the single digits today and NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on what could be a significant storm at the end of the week.

Temperatures today will be in the 20s with "feels like" temperatures in the single digits due to wind chill.

Back to the chill for the next two mornings! #SoupWx in full effect#NBCCT pic.twitter.com/qCLtGDkbZv — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) January 25, 2022

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but chilly again with highs in the upper 20s.

By Friday, our First Alert meteorologists are watching the potential for a potent storm. The threats could be heavy snow and wind and.

Right now, it appears the impacted timeframe will be Friday night into Saturday. At this point, it appears the heaviest snow could be during the day on Saturday.

While it's too early to talk about specific amounts we can say that significant accumulations are possible. The track of the storm is so important in these cases. A shift east or west would mean different implications for us here in Connecticut.

