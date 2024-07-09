Heat continues with ‘feels-like' temperatures near 100

The heat we've been experiencing the last few days is continuing on Tuesday.

It will be partly sunny with highs between 85 and 94. The 'feels-like' temperatures will be near 100.

A heat advisory remains in effect.

There is a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be cloudier with highs near 90.

More rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday through Saturday.

The humidity will slightly improve by the weekend.