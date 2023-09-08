Schools dismissing early as warm temperatures continue, storms possible for parts of state

High temperatures Friday will be near 90 instead of the temperatures that we had in the mid-90s on Thursday and several school districts will again be dismissing students early.

See the full list here.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and they will mainly be in the western half of the state.

Stronger storms can bring damaging winds and a severe thunderstorm watch is possible this afternoon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

We will have partly sunny skies Friday and it will be very warm and humid.

It will also be warm and muggy on Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers or storms each afternoon. Then we will have more of the same Monday.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Lee, which is a Category 5 hurricane but has not impacted land.